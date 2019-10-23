Register to Win a Pair of Tickets to The Lioness: Unplugged

The Lioness: Unplugged

Dakota

Minneapolis, MN

Friday, November 29 at 10:00pm



"If you prefer hip-hop that's rich and deep in substance, then the Lioness is your girl."

– City Pages



Shaiwna Adams, known as The Lioness, is a native of North Minneapolis, Minnesota. Having started her hip-hop career 15 years ago, she has inevitably become one of the Twin Cities’ premier homegrown artist. The conscious lyricist speaks to the souls of marginalized populations by addressing issues of racial inequalities and social justice, in efforts to encourage and empower youth, women, people of color and indigenous communities across the country.



Her creativity, originality and captivating sound has earned her opening spots for headliners, such as: I Self Devine, Brother Ali, Astral Blak, Doomtree, Dem Atlas, Eve, Doug E. Fresh, and Dej Loaf. In 2017, she toured with Metasota on the #BlackExcellenceTour and Atmosphere on the “Welcome to Colorado” tour. She also commanded the stage at Soundset 2018.



Taking her passion and skills to a broader audience, The Lioness completed the Mi Vida Local World Tour with Atmosphere of Rhymesayers, which included a European tour. With her rapidly growing fanbase and mission to encourage and inspire, it is only a matter of time before she becomes a global headliner.



