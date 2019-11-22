Register to Win a Pair of Tickets to The Bad Plus!

The Bad Plus at The Dakota

December 25th

7PM

Never Stop II is the 13th studio recording from The Bad Plus, and the first featuring pianist Orrin Evans alongside founding members Reid Anderson (bass) and Dave King (drums). It is a rebirth and also an affirmation between three musicians, enriching the trajectory of this 18-year-old band and its longstanding commitment to creative group improvised music.

The Bad Plus came together at the end of the 20th century and has avoided easy categorization ever since, winning critical hosannas and a legion of fans worldwide with their creativity, unique sound and flair for live performance.

