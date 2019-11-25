Register to Win a Pair of Tickets to See the Bell Boys!

The Bell Boys



Ted Mann Concert Hall

Our season kicks off with our holiday concert Bell Boys! “Every time a bell rings, the audience will hear amazing things!” This holiday season we present an appeal ing collaboration: your favorite chorus with the ringing glory of the Bells of the Lakes handbell ensemble. Expect your holiday favorites mixed with contemporary works you’re sure to love! Featuring the premiere of a new Chanukah work, “The Coming of Light,” it’s truly going to be the most wonderful time of the year!

Click HERE for more info!

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.



By submitting this form you agree and acknowledge that your name and any other personal information you have provided will automatically be added to City Pages and the Client's database from which you will receive e-mails at the email address you have provided.

