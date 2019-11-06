Register to win a pair of tickets to Maria Bamford at Ordway on November 17!



Back at the Ordway after last year’s sell-out performance, comedian and Duluth native Maria Bamford stars in the semi-autobiographical Netflix comedy series Lady Dynamite, one of 2016’s must-see shows by Variety and Rolling Stone. She is the creator and star of Maria Bamford: The Special Special Special and of the cult hit web series The Maria Bamford Show.

Click HERE for more info!

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.



By submitting this form you agree and acknowledge that your name and any other personal information you have provided will automatically be added to City Pages and the Client's database from which you will receive e-mails at the email address you have provided.

