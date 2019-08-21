Register to Win a Pair of Tickets to Lucibela at Dakota!

Enter for a chance to win a Pair of Tickets to Lucibela at the Dakota on September 12!

Dakota

Minneapolis, MN

Thursday, September 12th at 7:00PM

"Lucibela sings by the grace of the gods and is the heralded heiress of the musical legacy of Cesária Évora."

– Roots Time

Lucibela projects an intriguing intensity, moving from pure emotion to audacious gambles to firm opposition. She explores the issues involved: being a woman and a Cabo-Verdean, living far away, and loving with sensuality and grace. The secret of Lucibela’s extraordinary vocal technique lies in her ability to explore the deep register of Brazil’s great sambistas while adding a thrilling vibrato.

Click HERE for more info.

