Register to Win a Pair of Tickets to Donna Grantis at the Dakota

Donna Grantis

Dakota

Minneapolis, MN

Tuesday, September 24 at 7:00pm

"Trading blazing solos with the late Purple One on a nightly basis, she proved her mettle, and earned a place in guitar history."

– Guitar Player Magazine

Canadian guitarist, Donna Grantis played with Prince as part of 3RDEYEGIRL and the New Power Generation. She was also working with him in a fusion jazz collective that he set aside to concentrate on his solo piano performances before his death in April 2016. And Prince would have served as producer on Diamonds & Dynamite.

Her incendiary guitar playing is highlighted against the percussive tabla rhythms of guru Suphala to create a sound described by the Star Tribune as, “New millennium jazz-rock fusion, sorta like Jeff Beck meets a post-modern Mahavishnu Orchestra.”

