Register to win a pair of tickets to Colin Mochrie presents HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis at Ordway on October 27th!

Sunday, October 27, 2019

7:30 PM

Ordway

From the minds of improv and comedy legend Colin Mochrie and master hypnotist Asad Mecci comes a brand new, mind-blowing, jaw-dropping, side-splitting show. Hypnotism and improvisation come together as two masters of their crafts unite for a totally unique experience: improv under hypnosis.

For more info, click HERE!

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.



By submitting this form you agree and acknowledge that your name and any other personal information you have provided will automatically be added to City Pages and the Client's database from which you will receive e-mails at the email address you have provided.