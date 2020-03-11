Register to Win A NCHC Frozen Faceoff Prize Pack

2020 NCHC Frozen Faceoff

Xcel Energy Center

St. Paul, MN

March 20 and 21

The 2020 NCHC Frozen Faceoff returns to Xcel Energy Center March 20 and 21.

Friday, March 20 featured two semi-final games and Saturday, March 21 features the third place and championship.

The National College Hockey Conference has produced the last four college hockey national champions

Both all-session and single-day-session tickets to the 2020 Frozen Faceoff are on sale now.

Fans can purchase tickets to all four games for as low as $60, while fans can enjoy two games on one day for as low as $35.

For more information, visit NCHCHockey.com/tickets.

NCHC Fan Fest takes place at Gate 1 of Xcel Energy Center both days from 2 – 7:30 p.m.

Fan Fest will feature some of Saint Paul's best food vendors, drinks, music and interactive games to get people excited before puck drop.

Thursday, March 21 in NCHC Fan Skate from 7 – 8:30 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center

Admission is free, fans are required to bring their own skates.

