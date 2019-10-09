Register to Win a 6-Pack of tickets to the 7th Annual CINE LATINO FILM FESTIVAL!

7TH ANNUAL CINE LATINO FILM FESTIVAL

MSP Film Screen 3 at the St. Anthony Main Theatre

Minneapolis, MN

November 1-7, 2019



Now in its 7th year, CINE LATINO, the region’s only showcase of Latin American and Ibero cinema, returns to the Twin Cities, November 1-7. Cine Latino features a rich tapestry of narrative and documentary films from across the globe from some of the world’s most acclaimed and up-and-coming Spanish- and Portuguese-language filmmakers.



More relevant now than ever, and firm in the MSP Film Society’s belief of the unique power of cinema to invigorate, inspire and help to change the world one film at a time, this year’s Cine Latino’s Focus is dedicated to “Cinema with a Conscience”, a wide-ranging selection of films that highlight social, political, environmental justice and activism.





