Register to Win a 4 Pack of Tickets to Monster Jam!

Monster Jam at U.S. Bank Stadium

Minneapolis, MN

December 14th, 2019 at 7:00PM

Unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable, Monster Jam is the most approachable, fan-friendly sport in the world today, with loyal lifelong fans who crave bigger, faster and louder experiences. World famous Monster Jam trucks come to life – larger than life – with male and female athletes behind the wheel, demonstrating the rare combination of physical strength, mental stamina, and dexterity in front of screaming fans.

CLICK HERE for more info.

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.

By submitting this form you agree and acknowedge that your name and any other personal information you have provided will automatically be added to City Pages and the Client's database from which you will receive e-mails at the email address you have provided.