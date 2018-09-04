Register to win a 2018 Surly Darkness Day Prize Pack

Surly Darkness Day

Somerset Ampitheater

Somerset, WI

September 28 - 29

Register to win a Surly Darkness Prize Pack! If you win, you'll receive:

Two Darkness Bottle Packages

Three Bottles of 2018 Surly Darkness

Four Beer Tokens

Admission to the Event

Campground access from 12pm on 9/28 to 12pm on 9/30

It all started over a decade ago, on a cold November morning in a cramped Brooklyn Center office park. Now, it’s a weekend-long celebration of Darkness.

WHAT GOES DOWN:

Insane Guest Taps

Loud Music

Food (And, Obviously, Drink)

Camping (Sleeping in the Dirt)

LEGAL Bottle Share

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.



