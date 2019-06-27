Register to Win 2 Tickets to Trampled By Turtles at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth

Trampled By Turtles

Bayfront Park

Duluth, MN

Saturday, July 6 at 3:00pm

Enter for a chance to win 2 Tickets to Trampled By Turtles at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth!

Trampled by Turtles are from Duluth, Minnesota, where frontman Dave Simonett initially formed the group as a side project in 2003. At the time, Simonett had lost most of his music gear, thanks to a group of enterprising car thieves who'd ransacked his vehicle while he played a show with his previous band. Left with nothing more than an acoustic guitar, he began piecing together a new band, this time taking inspiration from bluegrass, folk, and other genres that didn't rely on amplification.

