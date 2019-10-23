Register to Win 2 Tickets to The Peterson Family Christmas Show – “Count Your Blessings”

The Peterson Family Christmas Show – “Count Your Blessings”

Hopkins Center to the Arts

Hopkins, MN

Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 8:00pm



Enter for a chance to win 2 Tickets to The Peterson Family Christmas Show – “Count Your Blessings” at Hopkins Center for the Arts!



Often referred to as Minnesota’s First Family of Music, The Peterson Family are musicians and singers, and have been performing locally, nationally, and internationally for many years; playing with the likes of Bob Dylan, Steve Miller, Prince, The Time, Kenny Loggins, Michael Bolton, David Sanborn, Stevie Nicks, Fleetwood Mac and many others. They were inducted into the Midwest Music Hall of Fame and collectively have 100 gold and platinum records. The Peterson’s also have three family Recordings. As a bonus this year Patty Peterson will be releasing and performing selections from her new solo Christmas recording entitled “Count Your Blessings.”



Peterson Family members included in the show this year will be Linda, Patty, Billy, Ricky and Paul Peterson along with Jason Peterson DeLaire and some third generation Peterson Family Members. Additionally, Sean Turner, arranger and on piano, Phil Kadidlo on Keyboards and Reid Kennedy on drums, will be performing along with Patty on her new material. We hope you can join us for this very special Christmas Show as The Peterson Family returns to the Hopkins Center for the Arts.



