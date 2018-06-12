Register to win 2 tickets to see Tedeschi Trucks Band on Nov. 1

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Orpheum Theatre

Minneapolis, MN

Thursday, November 1 at 8pm

After many years on the road building separate, successful solo careers, Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi have united to form a new band with an extended pool of collaborators and friends. Well-known for their outstanding live performances, the formidable husband-and-wife duo are now exploring new ideas together through songs rooted in the blues and infused with their own unique blend of southern soul, American roots music, authentic rock ‘n’ roll, and a touch of Florida swamp magic.

