Register to win 2 tickets to see Lindi Ortega at Hopkins Center for the Arts

Lindi Ortega

Hopkins Center for the Arts

Hopkins, MN

Saturday, February 16 at 8:00pm



Enter to win two tickets to see Lindi Ortega at Hopkins Center for the Arts on February 16th!

Lindi Ortega gives fair warning: “Don’t come any closer to my heart /If you’re afraid of the dark.” However, that shroud is slowly lifted in Liberty. As the narrative unfolds in this concept album, a central character emerges – one who finally sheds the darkness of her past and emerges into the light.

The melodies and arrangements of Liberty draw on the epic work of Oscar-winning composer Ennio Morricone, who became one of Ortega’s musical obsessions during the writing and recording of Liberty. Moreover she enlisted Nashville producer Skylar Wilson (Justin Townes Earle, Rayland Baxter) when she discovered their shared passion for Quentin Tarantino movies. It is fitting that NPR’s All Things Considered has described Ortega as “genre-defying in both her music and her personal style.” In 2017, Ortega opened select dates for Chris Stapleton and Dwight Yoakam. In addition, she married Canadian musician Daniel Huscroft and relocated from Nashville to Calgary. Country / Singer-Songwriter.

Click HERE for more info.

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.



By submitting this form you agree and acknowledge that your name and any other personal information you have provided will automatically be added to City Pages and the Client's database from which you will receive e-mails at the email address you have provided.