Register to Win 2 Tickets to Ruthie Foster

Ruthie Foster



Hopkins Center to the Arts

Hopkins, MN

Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 8:00pm



Hailing from the tightly knit musical community of Austin, Texas, award-winning singer-songwriter Ruthie Foster has found herself duetting with Bonnie Raitt, standing on stage with the Allman Brothers at New York’s Beacon Theater, and trading verses with Susan Tedeschi. Her latest album, Joy Comes Back, described as “some folk, some blues, some soul, some rock, some gospel,” illustrates Ruthie’s genre-spanning talent. Ruthie has been nominated for three GRAMMYs, and has won multiple Blues Music and Austin Music Awards, plus the Grand Prix du Disque from Académie Charles-Cros in France.



