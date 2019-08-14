Register to win 2 Tickets to Mill City Live! Willie Wisely

Mill City Live! Willie Wisely

Outdoor Music

Ruin Courtyard

Minneapolis, MN

Wednesday August 28th, 2019 at 6:00PM - 8:00PM

Register to Win 2 Tickets to Willie Wisely!

Mill City Live returns for its 16th season with live music on Wednesday evenings in August. Set in the museum's dramatic open air Ruin Courtyard, Mill City Live features four great evenings of outdoor music by some of the best local artists and a great opportunity to visit the museum in the evening at a discount.

On Aug. 28, enjoy a performance by Willie Wisely. Wisely has a 30-plus-year career as a songwriter, performer and recording artist. Well-known to Twin Cities audiences as the leader of the Willie Wisely Trio (1989-1995), a member of William & the Conquerors, and several solo albums, Wisely recently returned to the Twin Cities after nearly two decades in Los Angeles.

With a sound that is often compared to Paul McCartney, Ben Folds, and Elliot Smith, his music is hyper-personal, and by turns quirky and unexpectedly profound.

