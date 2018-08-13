Register to Win 2 Tickets to Mill City Live: Salsa del Soul

Salsa del Soul

Mill City Museum





Minneapolis, MN





Wednesday, August 29 at 6:00pm

Mill City Live returns for its 15th season with five great evenings of outdoor music every Wednesday in August. Held in the museum's dramatic open-air Ruin Courtyard, Mill City Live features music by some of the Twin Cities' best local artists in a unique happy hour setting. On Aug. 22, enjoy pop rock from Little Fevers.

Click here for more information.

