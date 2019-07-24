Register to win 2 Tickets to Mill City Live! Matt Wilson & His Orchestra

Mill City Live! Matt Wilson & His Orchestra

Mill City Museum

Minneapolis, MN

Wednesday, August 7 at 6:00pm

Enter for a chance to win 2 Tickets to Mill City Live! Matt Wilson & His Orchestra!

Mill City Live returns for its 16th season with live music on Wednesday evenings in August. Set in the museum's dramatic open-air Ruin Courtyard, Mill City Live features four great evenings of outdoor music by some of the best local artists and a great opportunity to visit the museum in the evening at a discount.

On Aug. 7, enjoy an evening of music from Matt Wilson & His Orchestra. Minneapolis singer and songwriter Matt Wilson presents his music on a featherbed of banjo rhythms and arpeggiating harp.

Using tones mellow and grassy, Wilson and his band spin out the best songs of his career, reaching back beyond his days as songwriter and lyricist with Trip Shakespeare and The Twilight Hours and back to his first songwriting explorations of classic forms, country melodies, tear-jerking ballads.

