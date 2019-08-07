Register to Win 2 Tickets to Mill City Live! Jaedyn James & The Hunger

Mill City Live! Jaedyn James & The Hunger

Mill City Museum

Minneapolis, MN

Wednesday, August 21 at 6:00pm

Enter for a chance to win 2 Tickets to Mill City Live! Jaedyn James & The Hunger!

Mill City Live returns for its 16th season with live music on Wednesday evenings in August. Set in the museum's dramatic open air Ruin Courtyard, Mill City Live features four great evenings of outdoor music by some of the best local artists and a great opportunity to visit the museum in the evening at a discount.

On Aug. 21, enjoy a performance from Jaedyn James & The Hunger. James leads the eight-piece, raw funk and aggressive soul band, The Hunger. Her energy and music reflect the stylings of James Brown, Etta James, Lucille Ball, Marina Abromovich, and ee cummings.

