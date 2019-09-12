Register to Win 2 Tickets to Doo Wop Project at Hopkins Center for the Arts

Doo Wop Project

Hopkins Center for the Arts

Hopkins, MN

Saturday, October 19 at 8:00pm



Enter for a chance to win 2 Tickets to Doo Wop Project at Hopkins Center for the Arts!



The Doo Wop Project begins at the beginning, tracing the evolution of Doo Wop from the classic sound of five guys singing tight harmonies on a street corner to the biggest hits on the radio today. In their epic shows DWP takes audiences on a journey from foundational tunes of groups like the Crests, Belmonts and Flamingos through their influences on the sounds of Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, and The Four Seasons all the way to DooWopified versions of modern musicians like Michael Jackson, Jason Mraz and Maroon 5. Featuring stars of Broadway’s hits Jersey Boys, Motown: The Musical, Chazz Palminteri's A Bronx Tale, and more- the Doo Wop Project brings unparalleled authenticity of sound and vocal excellence to recreate -- and in some cases entirely re-imagine -- some of the greatest music in American pop and rock history.



Click HERE for more info.





Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.



By submitting this form you agree and acknowledge that your name and any other personal information you have provided will automatically be added to City Pages and the Client's database from which you will receive e-mails at the email address you have provided.



