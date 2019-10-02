Register to Win 2 Limited Pre-Party & Concert Tickets to Band Together

Band Together Artist Pre-Party & Concert

The O'Shaughnessy

St. Paul, MN

Saturday, November 16 at 5:30pm



Enter for a chance to win 2 Pre-Party & Concert Tickets to Band Together: An Event to Benefit Climate Generation on November 16!



Band Together is featuring music and storytelling for a hope-filled event to raise awareness and urgency for climate action with Climate Generation: A Will Steger Legacy.



Don't miss an incredible line-up of performers: Indigenous youth activist and rapper, Xiuhtezcatl, will emcee the evening, along with Astralblak, Chastity Brown, Strong Buffalo, Chris Koza, Lazerbeak, Eric Mayson, Jeremy Messersmith, Lucy Michelle, Ben Weaver and Aby Wolf.



*Limited Pre-Party Tickets include access to a reception to mingle with the Band Together musicians from 5:30 - 6:30 pm in the Frey Theater (adjacent to the O'Shaughnessy Auditorium) for appetizers, specially-brewed Bent Paddle beer, photo booth, prizes, and preferred seating during the concert beginning at 7 pm.



