Enter to Win Two Weekly Ground Ticket Packages to 2019 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

2019 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

Hazeltine National Golf Club

Chaska, MN

June 18 - June 23

Enter for a chance to win two Weekly Ground ticket packages to Hazeltine National Golf Club's Championship!

The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is a collaboration between the PGA of America, KPMG and the LPGA Tour and will be contested at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota for the first time in the Championship’s long and storied history. See the top golfers in the world compete in this major championship June 18-23!

Click HERE for more information.

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.



By submitting this form you agree and acknowledge that your name and any other personal information you have provided will automatically be added to City Pages and the Client's database from which you will receive e-mails at the email address you have provided.