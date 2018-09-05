Built To Last Festival

MOON PALACE COURTYARD + HOOK & LADDER THEATER

Minneapolis, MN

Saturday, September 22 at 4:30pm

Enter to Win Two VIP Tickets to Built to Last Festival!

A multi stage festival event celebrating the music of The Grateful Dead featuring bluegrass legend Peter Rowan, Minnesota’s hottest jam-grassers Kind Country, plus a gathering of the Midwest top Dead tribute bands!

VIP option includes a Hang Session with complimentary beer and food from Geek Love Cafe and special performances by Peter Rowan & Kind Country in an intimate setting! After the sun sets, the festival After-Party moves inside The Hook and Ladder Theater featuring the All-Star band Waves Against The Bandstand (featuring members of Big Wu, Kind Country and more), Winterland (Iowa), and China Rider (St. Cloud).

Refillable water bottles are encouraged. Bring your own chairs. Please no dogs, large bags or umbrellas!

VIP Tickets include; General Admission To Festival, After-Party at The Hook and Ladder Theater, Private Dinner Session with Peter Rowan & Kind Country!

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.



