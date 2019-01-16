Enter to Win Two VIP Access Passes to Rock What You Got LIVE!

Rock What You Got LIVE!

Earle Brown Heritage Center

Brooklyn Center, MN

Friday, January 25 at 7:00pm

Enter to win TWO VIP Access Passes to RWYG LIVE! with Chastity Brown, Jearlyn Steele, 2 Sugars Show, and Khadijah Cooper, presented by City Pages.

Passes include: upfront cocktail seating to the show, VIP gift bags, special cocktails & hors d'oeuvres, and access to all Rock What You Got experiences and performances on Friday 1pm-7pm, and Saturday 10am-5pm.

Click HERE for more info.

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.

By submitting this form you agree and acknowledge that your name and any other personal information you have provided will automatically be added to City Pages and the Client's database from which you will receive e-mails at the email address you have provided.