Enter to Win Two Tickets to Twin Cities Gay Men’s Chorus’ Spring Concert – “Unbreakable”

Unbreakable

Ted Mann Concert Hall

Minneapolis, MN

Saturday, March 30 at 8:00pm

Enter for a chance to win 2 tickets to Twin Cities Gay Men’s Chorus’ Spring Concert – “Unbreakable”!

Our spring concert opens with This is Me from “The Greatest Showman” and continues with music that celebrates our communities. Act 2 is the premier of the new work for men’s chorus, Unbreakable, chronicling the trials and triumphs of the LGBTQ community. Drawn from the untold real-life stories of struggle, turmoil and prevailing courage, Unbreakable weaves together themes of awareness, activism and hope. With words and music by Tony Award-nominee Andrew Lippa (composer of I Am Harvey Milk), TCGMC is proud to co-underwrite and present this new commission from San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus as we honor the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots.

We may bend, but we will never break: we are ”Unbreakable!”

Click HERE for more information.

TICKETS NOW ON SALE: $25 - $53

Friday, March 29 and Saturday, March 30*, 2019 at 8pm

Ted Mann Concert Hall

For tickets, call UofM Tickets and Events Office at 612-624-2345 or order online.

(*March 30 performance is ASL interpreted)

