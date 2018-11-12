Enter to Win Two Tickets to Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus Holiday Concert

Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus Holiday Concert Sunday Matinee

A Million Reasons to Believe

Ted Mann Concert Hall

Minneapolis, MN

Sunday, December 9 at 2pm

Enter to win two tickets to the Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus Holiday Concert Sunday matinee!

Our annual holiday concert is always guaranteed to get our audiences in the spirit of the season and this year we’re giving you A Million Reasons to Believe! From traditional favorites with pop influences to our very own interpretation of what really happened that night in Bethlehem, we will leave you inspired, renewed and entertained! Join us and our new Artistic Director, Gerald Gurss as we give all of us A Million Reasons to Believe in the spirit of the holidays – as only TCGMC can do!

