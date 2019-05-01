Enter to Win Two Tickets to Thornetta Davis

Thornetta Davis

Dakota

Minneapolis, MN

Saturday, May 11 at 9:30pm

Enter for a chance to win two tickets to Thornetta Davis at Dakota!

Crowned “Detroit’s Queen of the Blues”, Thornetta Davis a multi-talented international singer/songwriter and winner of over 30 Detroit music awards. She has opened for legendary blues and R&B greats such as Ray Charles, Gladys Knight, Smokey Robinson, Etta James, Buddy Guy, and many more. Her voice is strong, commanding, melodic and smooth. She tells her stories with incredible delivery and leaves her audiences wanting more.

