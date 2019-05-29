Enter to Win Two Tickets to The Suburbs

The Suburbs

Weesner Family Ampitheater - Minnesota Zoo

Apple Valley, MN

Wednesday June 19 at 7:30pm

Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets for The Suburbs on June 19 at the Minnesota Zoo!

Founded in 1977, The Suburbs are recognized worldwide as among the original heroes of the “Minneapolis Sound”; a historic music era that saw the emergence of other bands like The Suicide Commandos, Prince, The Replacements and Husker Du. Led now by original keyboardist and singer Chan Poling, original drummer Hugo Klaers, and longtime saxophonists Max Ray (also of The Wallets), they are augmented by a supergroup of newcomers: Stevie Brantseg and Jeremy Ylvisaker on guitars, Steve Price on bass, Janey Winterbauer on backup vocals, Rochelle Becker on Bari Sax and Stephen Kung on horns and keys.

With dance-club hits like “Waiting” and ”Music for Boys” and radio hits like ”Life Is Like”, “Rattle My Bones” and the recent Marriage Equality Anthem, “Love Is The Law”, The Suburbs could be forgiven for resting on their laurels. But the music and accolades keep on coming. Their last single “Turn The Radio On” was voted “Song Of The Year” by a poll of local music critics in the Star Tribune in 2013, and their brand new album “Hey Muse!” is already gathering what can only be described as a worthy buzz.

