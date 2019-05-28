Enter to Win Two Tickets to The Pump and Dump Show: Parentally Incorrect Tour

The Pump and Dump Show: Parentally Incorrect Tour

The Fitzgerald Theater

St. Paul, MN

Thursday, June 6 at 8pm

The Original Moms’ Night Out is back and better than ever in 2019! Join comedians Shayna Ferm and Tracey Tee for The Pump and Dump Show, a hilarious and unique escape for all moms, as seen on Today, People and Parents Magazine.

Treat yourself and your #BREEDER friends to a cathartic evening of all-original music, comedy and games, guaranteed to make you laugh your c-section scar open. It’s rough out there in the Momosphere – you’ve earned a night out, for once!

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.



By submitting this form you agree and acknowledge that your name and any other personal information you have provided will automatically be added to City Pages and the Client's database from which you will receive e-mails at the email address you have provided.