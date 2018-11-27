Enter to Win Two Tickets to The Midnight Hour with Greg Grease

The Midnight Hour with Greg Grease

The Cedar

Minneapolis, MN



Sunday, December 2nd at 7:30pm

Ali Shaheed Muhammed (of A Tribe Called Quest) & Adrian Younge, two of hip-hop’s biggest name composers, bring you a work of orchestral soul evoking the aura of 1920s Harlem. The two began their work together in 2013 on the critically acclaimed Souls of Mischief album There Is Only Now and their partnership cemented on their score work for Marvel’s Luke Cage. Catch them live at The Cedar Cultural Center on Sunday, December 2nd at 7:30pm.

