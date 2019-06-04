Enter To Win Two Tickets to Stronger Than Pride - A Tribute to Sade feat. Cate Fierro

Stronger Than Pride- A Tribute to Sade feat. Cate Fierro

Dakota

Minneapolis, MN

Monday, June 24 at 7:00pm

Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to Stronger Than Pride- A Tribute to Sade feat. Cate Fierro at the Dakota!

Cate Fierro has one of the strongest voices to hit the Twin Cities music scene. She is one of the lead singers in The Irresistibles, a soul R&B band led by legendary Mick Sterling, she also has performed on the Dakota stage in Mick’s band, and enjoys their newest project, SOUL. Whether it is singing to her daughters, filled auditoriums or an intimate club setting, Cate provides a soulful vibe with a charming and inviting stage presence.

Click HERE for more info.

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.



By submitting this form you agree and acknowledge that your name and any other personal information you have provided will automatically be added to City Pages and the Client's database from which you will receive e-mails at the email address you have provided.