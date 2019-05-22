Enter to Win Two Tickets to Stilleto Squares - The Divas Edition

Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus presents

"Stiletto Squares: The Divas Edition!"

Ted Mann Concert Hall

Minneapolis, MN

Friday, June 14 at 8:00pm

Enter for a chance to win Two Golden Circle tickets to Stilletos Squares - The Divas Edition on June 14th!

Part drag show, part game show, part chorus concert and all over-the-top entertainment for Pride in the Twin Cities: TCGMC wraps up Season 38 with Stiletto Squares – The Divas Edition

It’s a divas cabaret dropped in to a game show format right out of that Hollywood tic-tac-toe game show! Join us as we sing the most popular songs performed by divas of stage, screen and video. Audience members participate as contestants and battle it out for fabulous prizes answering trivia questions about the divas and their songs – and “circle gets the square!” Featuring the music of Babs, Judy, Dolly, Patsy, Tina, Bette, Cher, Queen Bey and more!

It’s time for a perfect Pride celebration with Stiletto Squares – The Divas Edition

Click HERE for more info.

