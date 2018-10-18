TANK AND THE BANGAS and BIG FREEDIA

First Avenue Mainroom

Minneapolis, MN

Friday, October 26 at 7:00pm

Enter to Win Two Tickets to See TANK AND THE BANGAS and BIG FREEDIA at First Ave.

Originating in New Orleans, Tank and The Bangas have all the qualities that relates them, to the city that birth them but a flair that separates them as well. Their performances range from being “One of the most energetic shows you’ll ever see” to “A gospel tent in Mississippi”. Rummaging through their sound like a thrift store hippie, you’ll find the Bangas to provoke a musical reference of Rhythmic Soul and Spoken word among other genres such as Rock, Gospel, Funk, and Folk.

Click HERE for more info.

