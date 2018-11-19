Enter to Win Two Tickets to See Cocoon Central Dance Team

Coon Central Dance Team

Parkway Theater

Minneapolis, MN

Saturday, December 8 at 7:00pm

Two tickets to see Cocoon Central Dance Team--America's greatest dance-comedy supergroup--at the Parkway Theater in Minneapolis on December 8th. Show is at 8pm.

Cocoon Central Dance Team presents an evening of dance, comedy, dance-comedy, video, heartbreaking discography, lush aerial displays daringly attempted from the floor, spiraling friendship games, dangerous rumors about Brandy Melville, and ultimately, redemption.

Cocoon Central Dance Team is Sunita Mani, Tallie Medel, and Eleanore Pienta. Born out of extreme friendship and a romance with choreography, Cocoon have been New York City alt-comedy regulars since 2009 with appearances at Upright Citizens Brigade, The Chris Gethard Show (TruTV), MoMA PS1 and for some reason, the Opening Ceremony of the New York City Marathon. Their 2017 film SNOWY BING BONGS ACROSS THE NORTH STAR COMBAT ZONE played film festivals worldwide and garnered praise from IndieWire, Filmmaker Magazine and the failing New York Times. Independently, Mani, Medel and Pienta have been featured on G.L.O.W., Broad City, Search Party, and Inside Amy Schumer.

