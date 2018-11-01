Enter to Win Two Tickets to see Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande

Xcel Energy Center

St. Paul, MN

Wednesday, April 17, 2019

Enter to win 2 tickets to see Ariana Grande at Xcel Energy Center!

Click HERE for more info.

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.



By submitting this form you agree and acknowledge that your name and any other personal information you have provided will automatically be added to City Pages and the Client's database from which you will receive e-mails at the email address you have provided.