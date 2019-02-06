Enter to Win Two Tickets to Rodney Crowell

Rodney Crowell

Hopkins Arts Center

Hopkins, MN

Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 8pm

Rodney Crowell has written fifteen #1 songs on the Country music charts and has won two GRAMMYS. His critically-acclaimed last album, Close Ties, garnered a GRAMMY nomination. Throughout his career, Crowell has also won six Americana Music Awards, including the 2009 Lifetime Achievement Award for Songwriting, and is a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. His songs have been recorded by country legends (Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, George Strait), to current country chart toppers (Tim McGraw, Keith Urban) to blues icons (Etta James), and rock and roll legends (Van Morrison, Bob Seger). Crowell received the ASCAP Founders Awards last Fall. The Founders Award is one of ASCAP’s highest honors and is presented to songwriters and composers who have made pioneering contributions to music by inspiring and influencing their fellow music creators. Country / Singer-Songwriter.

Click HERE for more info.

