Enter to Win Two Tickets to Roberta Gambarini

Roberta Gambarini

Dakota

Minneapolis, MN

Sunday, February 17 at 7:00pm

"Gambarini is a true successor to Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan and Carmen McRae."

– Boston Globe

A native Italian, Roberta Gambarini has been turning heads since her 1998 move to Boston, Massachusetts, and concurrent third-place finish in the Thelonious Monk Jazz Vocals Competition. Her first domestic release, Easy to Love, was nominated for a GRAMMY Award in 2006. A vocal virtuoso, she has incredible technique and a warm tone, owing to her instrumental approach.

