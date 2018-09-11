Enter to Win Two Tickets to Peter Yarrow

Peter Yarrow

Hopkins Center for the Arts

Hopkins, MN

Saturday, October 20 at 7:00pm

Legendary musician Peter Yarrow weaves a narrative of his life in music and politics, punctuating the major events with renditions of the iconic songs we all know and love. From his life in Greenwich Village in the 1960’s, his connections to Bob Dylan & Pete Seeger and his career as part of the trio Peter, Paul & Mary. He shares a part of American history influenced heavily by music. Yarrow creates community within his audiences through his reflections in both words and music.

