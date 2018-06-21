Enter to win two tickets to Paramore + Overnight Stay at Radisson Red!

Enter to win two tickets to Paramore at Armory on July 5 with Foster The People and Jay Som + Overnight Stay at Radisson Red!

Overnight Stay includes:

1x studio room

2x breakfast packages at OUIBar + KTCHN

Radisson Red hat

Radisson Red Minneapolis Downtown is located just ONE block from the concert venue, The Armory!

Click here for tickets.

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.



