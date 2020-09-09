Enter to Win Two Tickets to Opera in the Outfield!

Enter for the chance to receive a pair of tickets to Opera in the Outfield!



Experience MN Opera at CHS Field

September 24 and 26, 2020 at 7:30pm

Slide into home. Root, root, root for your hometown opera team! Join us for two evenings of opera outdoors at majestic CHS Field in downtown St. Paul. Featuring an innovative digital creation up on the field’s giant video board, this event includes music from Carmen, The Marriage of Figaro, modern classics, and more. This spectacular, one-of-a-kind, and physically distanced event is sure to be a home run. This event is perfect for the regular opera-goer and the opera curious alike!

