Enter to Win Two Tickets to LUSH’s 3rd Annual New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball

LUSH’s 3rd Annual New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball

LUSH

Minneapolis, MN

Monday, December 31 at 9PM

Enter to win 2 tickets to LUSH’s 3rd Annual New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball

Includes:

Butler served Hors d’hoeurves | 9 - 11p

Champagne and Countdown and Midnight

Butler passed desserts after midnight

A full night of entertainment including: the full cast of #DragRevolution with sexy guest, Chris Harder, Living Art Installations, DJ Leif Anderson, go-go humans and more!

Click HERE for more information.

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.



By submitting this form you agree and acknowledge that your name and any other personal information you have provided will automatically be added to City Pages and the Client's database from which you will receive e-mails at the email address you have provided.