Enter to win two tickets to Love 2 the 9’s

Love 2 the 9's

The Parkway

Minneapolis, MN

Saturday, April 27

Join Collins Live Mpls. for a unique night of storytelling, memories, and the music of Prince. Take a deep dive into the genius of the Purple One's catalog in an acoustic and intimate setting, late night, at The Parkway Theater in South Minneapolis. Featuring Prince’s longtime Keyboardist, Tommy Barbarella, on the grand piano, and the voice of Julius Collins. With Petar Janjic on percussion and Jeremy Ylvisaker on guitar. It's an exclusive night, and don't miss event!

