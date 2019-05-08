Enter To Win Two Tickets to Local Natives

Local Natives





First Ave





Minneapolis, MN





Tuesday, May 21 at 7:00pm

Enter for a chance to win 2 tickets to Local Natives at First Ave!

What do Local Natives sound like? If you distilled California into soundwaves and vibrations, it might resemble the sonic and spiritual interplay of the Los Angeles quintet—Taylor Rice [vocals, guitar], Kelcey Ayer [vocals, keys, percussion, guitar], Ryan Hahn [guitar, keys, mandolin, vocals], Matt Frazier [drums], and Nik Ewing [bass, keys, vocals].

Hills and valleys of six-string bliss, a coastal spray of neon keyboards, and sun-drenched melodies comprise a growing catalog of entrancing and engaging anthems by the band. Based in Los Angeles, the group progressed their sound over the course of three full-length albums, Gorilla Manor [2009], Hummingbird [2013], and, most recently, Sunlit Youth [2016]. The latter received praise from Pitchfork, Consequence of Sound, The Guardian and many more.

In between countless sold out shows and festival appearances - including a standout Coachella 2017 set - they’ve graced the stages of Austin City Limits, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Late Show With James Corden, and more.

That’s what Local Natives sound like.



