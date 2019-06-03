Enter to Win Two Tickets to Julian Bliss

Julian Bliss

Minnesota Beethoven Festival

Saint Mary's University

Minneapolis, MN

Thursday, July 11 at 7:30pm

Enter for a chance to win two tickets to Julian Bliss at the Minnesota Beethoven Festival!

Julian Bliss is one of the world’s finest clarinetists, excelling as a concerto soloist, chamber musician, jazz artist, masterclass leader and tireless musical explorer. Bliss started playing the clarinet at age four, and frequently performs with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Chamber Orchestra of Paris, BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, London Philharmonic and many other world-renowned ensembles. His Festival recital includes works by Poulenc, Bernstein, Finzi, and Horovitz.

