Enter to win two tickets to John Cusack with a Screening of Say Anything at the Ordway on October 15!!!





Celebrating it's 30th Anniversary, The 1989 comedy/drama Say Anything brought popular culture the love story of Lloyd Dobler (John Cusack) and Diane Court (Ione Skye). An eternal optimist seeks the heart of a “brain trapped in the body of a game show hostess.” Ranked by Entertainment Weekly as one of the greatest modern movie romances, Say Anything made a star out of John Cusack, who went on to success in multiple films including High Fidelity, Grosse Pointe Blank, and Being John Malkovich, among others.



Now, join John Cusack for a screening of Say Anything followed by a live conversation regarding his career and the making of the film. Roger Ebert called the movie “one of the best films of the year” when it was released. Fans will now get the opportunity to experience a moderated discussion, with John answering audience questions as well.



Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.



