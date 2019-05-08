Enter to Win Two Tickets to Jenny & the Mexicats

Jenny & The Mexicats





Dakota





Minneapolis, MN





Thursday, May 30 at 7:00pm

Enter for a chance to win two tickets to Jenny & the Mexicats at the Dakota on May 30!

"The band's high energy shows are unforgettable, as is its sound."

– NPR

A jazz kit played with sticks and mano, an upright bass tattooed with comely women, jaunty Caribbean-influenced acoustic guitar and a beautiful blond siren with, yes, a trumpet. Do you wanna dance yet? Jenny will lure you in with her bluesy no nonsense voice. She doesn’t want to work, just to dance.

Click HERE for more info.

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.





