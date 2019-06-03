Enter to Win Two Tickets to I'm With Her

I'm With Her





Weesner Family Ampitheater - MN Zoo





Apple Valley, MN





Wednesday, July 10 at 7:30pm

Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to I'm With Her on July 10th!

Folk trio I’m With Her plays the Weesner Family Amphitheater at the Minnesota Zoo on Wednesday, July 10 for the 27th season of Music in the Zoo!

Click HERE for more info.

Winners will be chosen at random and notified that they've won via email and or phone.





