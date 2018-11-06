Enter to Win Two Tickets to Hippo Campus

Hippo Campus

Palace Theatre

St. Paul, MN

Friday, November 23 at 6:00pm

Hippo Campus is a band from St. Paul, Minnesota. Formed in 2013, prior to graduating from performing arts high school, the band started on a break out trajectory following a series of talked-about performances at SXSW. This was immediately followed by their network television debut on Conan. They’ve since risen to the forefront of their genre on the backs of relentless touring and the strength of their debut album, landmark.

