Enter to Win Two Tickets to Hazelfest

2019 Hazelfest





Hazelden Betty Ford





Center City, MN





Saturday, August 3 from 11:00 am – 8:00 pm

Two stages. One great day.

An amazing line-up, along with fantastic food trucks, comedy, speakers, exhibitors, kids’ dance party and much more—making for the best day of music, inspiration and fun this summer.

Indie pop artist Jeremy Messersmith, one of Minnesota’s most celebrated songwriters and performers will headline the one-of-a-kind sober music festival. This year’s event also features four top-five finalists from NBC’s hit show The Voice—Chris Kroeze, Kat Perkins, Jesse Larson and Nicholas David

Hazelfest’s lineup showcases many highly sought-after artists and special guests including Tom Barnard of KQRS-FM, Jana Shortal from KARE11, Dusty Heart, Annie Mack, Corey Medina, Lydia Liza, Mary Bue, John Moe, Katie Vernon, Mark Mallman, Laura Hugo, Journeyman Ink, Tim Patrick’s band, young musicians and comedians Miss Shannon, Will Spottedbear and John Deboer.

